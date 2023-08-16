Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Did Reilly dig her own grave?

After a pretty dramatic vote flip over the past couple of days in the Big Brother 25 house, are things now set in stone? Is Reilly’s game more or less over in the house?

We should start off here by noting the following: It was pretty much cooked earlier today. After all, Cirie, Izzy, Mecole, and others are aware of the fact that regardless of if she stays or goes, Hisam is going to be a big target. In the end, she just has other people in Jag, Matt, and Blue who she will be more loyal to than anyone else. It’s hard to keep someone who is 1) playing so hard and 2) will always have you pretty low on her pecking order of allies.

Now, we did think that there was a small chance that Reilly would be able to turn things around … but that’s before we remembered her biggest weakness. After all, she has a real tendency to get in her own way by talking way too much. In a conversation with Izzy earlier today, she indicated that she and Cirie have a lot of influence as a way of showing how important their votes would be to her. The problem here is that this implies that Cirie and Izzy are running that side of the house. Sure, Cirie is very much a mastermind, but the last thing she wants is for people to think that.

Of course, Izzy ran this back to Cirie and now, they have more reason than ever to get Reilly out of the game. (For those wondering, Reilly repeated this to America, who then told Jag and Blue … who are now even more worried about their spot in the game moving forward. They are vulnerable, even if Hisam is at the same time.)

At this point, it’s going to take a miracle for Reilly to save herself … or for anyone else to do it for her.

