Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: A firm eviction decision? (day 15)

After 48 hours full of flip-flopping within the Big Brother 25 house, is everything settled when it comes to what is happening this week? For the time being, it sure feels like it — but you never know how much things could still change.

For the time being, remember that Cameron and Reilly are on the block together and one of them is leaving this Thursday. It certainly feels like the latter has a significantly higher chance of getting evicted, especially since this is what Cirie and Izzy have currently decided. Cirie claims that she is tired from all the chaos of the past two days and she just wants to relax. However, at the same time she’s going to act as though no firm decision has been made.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Is this the right move? Both yes and no. It probably would have been the right move had this been the decision earlier in the week and everyone largely stuck to it. The problem at this point is that we have seen such an extreme amount of flip-flopping and as a result of that, Izzy and Cirie are thought of now as the swing votes, with Felicia somewhere in there. They have painted a much bigger target on themselves, especially if Hisam ever figured out that they wanted to save Reilly and try to target him further on down the road.

Evicting Reilly on its own makes sense, given that she will likely be more loyal to Matt, Jag, and Blue than almost anyone else in the game. Cameron has very few numbers other than maybe Red, though he could be a competition beast down the road. Keeping Reilly may be better for Cirie, but not for any other people.

Are there still campaigns happening?

Yes, and that is going to continue at least for Reilly over the next 24 hours. She may not be the best player and her HoH week managed to sink her whole game, but we do think she’s really trying and we respect that as a viewer. Cameron, meanwhile, is hardly doing anything.

Related – Check out some more news on Big Brother 25, including other thoughts on a possible vote flip

Where do you think things are going to go on Big Brother 25 moving forward?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







