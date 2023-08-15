Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Is the vote flip unanimous?

As we get further and further into today in Big Brother 25, why not discuss the vote flip a little bit further? Is this really going to happen?

Well, at the moment, the crazy thing is that the votes are there to get Cameron out of the game. It could end up being unanimous, as shocking as that would seem. Not everyone knows of the plan as of yet, and we tend to think that Red will probably be one of the last to know.

Yet, Mecole did find out about it this afternoon, and we think that she is one of the people who has been most against the idea. We still don’t think she loves it, but she has to get on board since otherwise, she runs the risk of putting her own game into a certain degree of jeopardy. You really have to be careful as to what to say and who to say it with in this game since otherwise, it will come back and bite you in the butt.

Today, there has been even more ammunition to go against Hisam, given that Jag made it clear to Cirie, Izzy, and Felicia that Hisam wanted there to be a name for his new deal with him and Blue. That went against one of the rules that Hisam laid out for the Professors.

Could everything flip again?

Absolutely. For starters, Cameron got a weird vibe around Jag and Blue earlier, when he walked in during a conversation. Meanwhile, Reilly has to keep herself from being too excited that she’s staying. The problem is that she has shown, time and time again, that she is unwilling to keep a secret to save her life. Why would we think that this is going to change here?

Do you think that the Big Brother 25 vote flip is actually going to happen?

(Photo: CBS.)

