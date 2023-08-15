Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: To flip or not to flip? (day 14)

If there are two words to describe the current state of the Big Brother 25 house, they are simply this: Hot mess. What a weird, super-chaotic series of events we’re in the midst of right now!

Last night, Cirie and Cory really laid the groundwork in getting everyone so paranoid about Hisam that from there, they started to put together a plan to take out Cameron this week and then using Reilly to take out the outgoing Head of Household. Izzy eventually found herself getting on board, but we also saw that Jared has reservations and Mecole is outright against any plan of this nature altogether. Is this actually a good strategic move, or just a great blindside that fans will love? That’s the big debate right now.

One of the things that we will say at present is that Hisam is so oblivious to the idea that a blindside is coming that he will never see it coming — he’s even trying to strongarm some of the members of Reilly’s alliance to vote with the house! (Technically, they are — just not in his way.)

Here’s the real complication

Cory, at least today, seems to have backed away from any notion of getting Cameron out this week. Meanwhile, Jared still doesn’t want to do it, which is leading to Cirie wondering if she has the numbers to take Cameron out regardless with Izzy and Felicia on her side. If this happens, the idea of her and her son not voting together would be the funniest thing imaginable. Even as we’re writing this, Cirie is trying to get Jared on board; we’ll see where this goes. The reality here remains that we’re probably going to see a handful of flips from now until the eviction show on Thursday night. Prepare accordingly.

Do you think that flipping this week in Big Brother 25 is a good idea?

