Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The state of the plan (day 14)

Last night in the Big Brother 25 house, we had what we would personally describe as total chaos from top to bottom. After all, it looked like the vote was going to be flipping!

While Hisam did not make any big changes at the Veto Ceremony, his arrogance rubbed everyone the wrong way. That, plus Reilly’s campaigning and Cory making Cirie more paranoid about Hisam, caused almost everything in the house to change. Cirie and Izzie were totally on board evicting Cameron and weaponizing Reilly to go after the current HoH.

So where are things this morning? Well, still very much a mess. We do still think that Cirie and Izzy want to move forward with this idea, but Mecole in particular is staunchly against it. We have already gotten a sense from her that she is very business-like in her approach to the game, and thinks almost exclusively with logic rather than emotion. She sees keeping Reilly as a big mistake since she’s got all of her numbers. Sure, Hisam may have a big ego and is putting a big target on himself, but isn’t that something they can use a while longer?

We imagine that there’s a lot of waffling that could very-much happen over the coming days. We also should note that for Izzy in particular, this is not a situation here where she wants Reilly around long-term. This just is a short-term way in which to weaken Hisam and get someone else out of the game that they don’t want to deal with long-term. Nothing feels set in stone, but Izzy did try to have a chat with Matt in the hopes of getting a better connection there.

What do you think we are going to see today within the Big Brother 25 house?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

