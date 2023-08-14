Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Hisam’s Veto Ceremony mistake

On paper, it felt like today could have been an easy, fairly predictable Veto Ceremony within the Big Brother 25 house. That is before Hisam decided to come in and made an enormous mess of the whole situation.

So what in the world happened here? Well, we knew going in that Hisam was going to make some sort of anti-Reilly speech indicating that she was a huge threat and his target. Yet, apparently he went so over-the-top with it that he has irked much of the house and made himself an even bigger target moving forward.

In the minutes after the Ceremony Hisam tried to apologize to Reilly for what he said; she accepted it, but she also has more ammo than ever for her campaign. It is clear already that a part of her plan is to position herself as someone who can help protect Hisam’s allies moving forward should leave the game, and that he is now very much the target. It does also seem like Jared is more than fine pushing this narrative further — we don’t think he will actually vote to keep Reilly, but he wants there to be as much anti-Hisam sentiment in the house moving forward. Izzy and Mecole have also talked about it, and they are wary that Reilly can’t become a sympathetic figure in the aftermath of what he said.

So why would Hisam shoot himself in the foot like this? The simple answer is his case of HoH-itis and his feeling that he is so well-insulated by a lot of his alliance, even though many of them are plotting behind his back.

The one thing that Reilly has going for her

Cameron has already indicated that he is not planning to stage some enormous campaign, as he thinks he already has the people he needs and does not need to create any paranoia. While this probably won’t come back to bite him, you never know — things can change on this show in a short period of time.

