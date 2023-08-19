Heels season 2 episode 5 promo: The reinvention of Ace Spade

As we move into Heels season 2 episode 5, do we actually have our first major mystery in the history of the show?

Well, we suppose that in some ways, it depends on how you define a “mystery.” We don’t think there is any denying that Ace Spade is the Condamned, the hooded figure that we saw at the end of this past episode. Remember that he dyed his hair with Crystal’s help, and is clearly looking for some sort of redemption in the ring and in his life. This plays out in the extended promo that aired following the events of episode 4.

Yet, how much is Jack Spade in on this? Was he aware of what was happening at the end of this past episode? We would assume so, but we don’t really have a clear sense of the direction of this story right now — which is exciting in some ways, and actually mirrors a lot of what happens when you are talking about watching a real-life storyline in one of these leagues. We grew up an old-school WCW fan, and there was always something fun about a familiar face turning up with a new persona and plotline guiding them.

For Ace, the story right now is clear: This is a guy who was ridiculed, mocked, and betrayed by his own brother. Now, he gets to frame a story of his own, while also paying homage to a lot of the wrestlers who came before who did something really similar. These characters end up being really popular much of the time!

Now that we are moving into the second half of the season, we imagine that things are going to navigate in a pretty fascinating direction. Ace is back, and we know already that Staci is going to be taking on more of a hands-on role at the DWL. The league is starting to become more of a family affair than ever, but will that prove to be a good or bad thing in the end?

Related – Be sure to get some more news now when it comes to Heels season 2 episode 5 — what can you expect at this point?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Heels season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







