Heels season 2 episode 5 spoilers: A mystery wrestler…

Next week on Heels season 2 episode 5, are we going to have a chance to see some stuff we’ve been excited to check out for a while? On paper, it sure seems that way!

After all, consider this: We will be getting a chance to see the emergence of a new, mysterious wrestler within the world of Duffy. Could this be the second coming of Ace — his new rebirth, if you will? There’s a case to be made for this, given that so many times within the world of sports entertainment we see someone come back with a totally new persona — think of it as an exciting way to reinvent yourself! Also, it adds another layer of drama to a world that absolutely loves this sort of thing. We’ve certainly seen evidence aplenty of that over the years, right?

Now before we go any further here, let’s go ahead and share the full Heels season 2 episode 5 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

A mysterious new wrestler surges in popularity in Duffy, igniting Gully’s ire. Gully demands the DWL make an appearance at Florida Wrestling Dystopia to make amends. Jack asks Staci to take on more responsibility at the Dome, where she starts raising alarms and clashing with Willie.

Now, in general we do think that the Staci storyline has a lot of potential, as well, mostly due to the fact that she’s finally getting to be in a role that gives her more direct involvement with everyone else. Almost since the first start of the series, one of the things that was a little bit difficult was that she had this sort of technical distance from everyone else that made it harder to include her in a number of different stories. Now, we’re glad that this isn’t the case.

Of course, what is crazy to think about here is that we’re already past the halfway point of this eight-episode season … and there is still no guarantee that a season 3 is coming on the other side.

What do you most want to see moving into Heels season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







