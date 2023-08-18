Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: Still likely for 2024?

Is there a good chance that we are going to see Yellowjackets season 3 premiere in 2024, even in light of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes? Let’s just start by saying that we understand the question.

For those in need of a quick progress report, here it is. The writers’ room opened up a day before the writers’ strike began and after that, it was forced to close again. Now, we are once again in a waiting game to see when some significant headway happens. We do believe that the writers deserve every single thing that they are asking for, so let’s hope for some more progress here and sooner rather than later. The same goes, of course, for the actors.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Of course, because of the fact that the writing process for season 3 has yet to begin, we would not be shocked if Yellowjackets does not start production until we get around to the start of next year. Will that push the Showtime drama itself back to 2024? Not necessarily. One of the good things about this series is that it doesn’t have an extreme post-production time. There aren’t a lot of special effects here, and it doesn’t take a full 10-12 months to shoot nine or ten episodes. Because of all of this, we do think there’s a chance that the series does come back in the summer or fall of next year.

Just remember while you wait that there is something more to look forward to — a bonus episode is coming! Our hope is that we’re going to see that at some point this fall, presumably as an appetizer to everything else that is coming.

Related – Get some more news now on Yellowjackets season 2, including some thoughts about a bonus episode

When do you think we are actually going to see Yellowjackets season 3 over at Showtime?

Let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates as we deal with this super-long break.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







