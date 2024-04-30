Survivor season 50: Will it be just ‘New Era’ returning players?

Over the past few days, some big news was officially confirmed about Survivor season 50 — it will feature returning players in some form!

As for what form that will be, obviously we have a lot of questions on that still. Is this going to be Legends, the return of Heroes vs. Villains, a regular All-Stars, or a brand-new concept altogether? We’ve proposed the idea of Old School vs. New School, since it would give older players more of a chance to avoid a beatdown by newer contestants who all know each other. However, there was always one big question with this — whether or not Jeff Probst would even consider it. Does he want season 50 to just be players from the “New Era”?

Luckily, we have some sort of firm answer on this now. Speaking per Us Weekly, the host / executive producer indicates that he would ever want to limit himself for any returning-player season down the road:

“If we ever did a returning player season, I don’t think anyone’s out of the running … We don’t really see the new era as the only place that we would choose players from.”

We should note that Probst said this before confirming that season 50 would be all-returnees, but we don’t think that the sentiment has changed. The one thing we do believe he should avoid on some level is bringing back a ton of people who have already played three or more times. With very few exceptions, we’re not sure how many of them still have stories to tell within this game. There are a lot of people from the first forty seasons who have only gotten the chance to play once who are deserving of an opportunity to return! (In particular, David vs. Goliath has some notable alum who have never had a chance to come back.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor 46, including what’s ahead tomorrow

Who would you love to see as a part of Survivor 50?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







