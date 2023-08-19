Claim to Fame season 3 renewal: Early reasons for hope?

We know that we have a little more of a week to go until the season 2 finale airs, so why not think more about a possible Claim to Fame season 3? Is there something more to hope for here?

Well, without further ado, let’s start things off here by noting this: If you love great reality TV, you have every reason in the world to want more of this show. Why wouldn’t you? The second season has managed to capture both the fun and strategy that we saw back in season 1, proving further that this concept is not just a gimmick that gets old when viewers at home know who all the celebrity relatives are. There are still two singular reasons to watch here.

1. The joy that comes with watching people try to figure out identities that seem obvious to people at home. Just remember for a moment here that Chris is somehow the greatest enigma all season, despite the fact that it is painfully obvious on the outside that it’s Donny Osmond. There’s so much comedy here!

2. The strategy of the players. There are always questions as to who you should align with, target, or make into the Guesser. While there are elements of Big Brother, The Mole, and The Masked Singer at the core of this show, Claim to Fame doesn’t feel like a rip-off of any of them. It is one of the more original reality-competition concepts we have seen in quite some time.

The ratings are still solid for season 2 and with that in mind, we’re hopeful that there will be more. The genre needs a new concept like this to stick around, especially when so many franchises like The Amazing Race, The Bachelor, and Survivor are dozens of seasons long.

