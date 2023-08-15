Claim to Fame season 2 finale promo: Is Gabriel exposed?

In two weeks on on ABC you are going to see the Claim to Fame season 2 finale — so what are you going to see at this point?

Well, at the center of this particular episode could be none other than Gabriel. Is he about to be exposed entirely? It is something that you should be wondering about based on the promo. It’s crazy how he did such a good job hiding his identity for most of the season and yet, just a couple of clues can blow everything wide open. We are talking here about one clue tying him to a ton of babies, and then another one that was tying him to the classic Nickelodeon sketch show All That, where Kenan Thompson worked.

So yeah, Gabriel is related to Nick Cannon. It is one of the more obvious batches of clues ever. In a lot of ways, Gabriel should just be grateful over the fact that these clues were not discovered earlier on, since he easily could have landed himself in a ton of trouble. There are other contestants (see Monay) who have clues that are much harder to figure out — at least if you are not familiar with Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Even if everyone does know the truth about Gabriel, it does still pose another question: Will they really target him? After all, there are a lot of indicators that Karsyn is related to Dale Earnhardt Jr. and at this point, someone could guess her just for the sake of self-preservation.

If we had to pick right now…

We tend to think that Monay is going to be the winner, mostly because she has so many clues and also, the edit is so strong that Chris is so confident at this point. There’s a good chance that at some point, the Donny Osmond light bulb is going to go off…

