Claim to Fame season 2 episode 9 return date: Finale event!

Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to see the Claim to Fame season 2 episode 9 return date? What about episode 10 beyond it?

Well, as you would imagine, there are a few different things to dive into here, but let’s start with noting the following: You will be waiting a while to see what lies ahead. There is no new episode on Monday, August 21, with the reason for that being the three-hour finale for The Bachelorette. The plan instead is that the reality competition will air a two-hour finale event on August 28.

At the time of this writing, there is not too much information out there about these episodes, save for the titles being “Disco Balls and Clue Walls” and then “Needle in a Haystack.” What makes where things stand right now is pretty simple: It is STILL hard to gauge who is going to win. Even if certain identities are clear, are you really in a spot where you can actually unmask them? How much do alliances play into it? There are so many different things that need to be considered, and a big part of the fun here is seeing how point A connects to point B, and then how desperate everyone else is to win.

Beyond just who wins Claim to Fame season 2, one other thing that we are curious to see is whether or not we’re going to see a season 3 down the road. After all, isn’t this one of the best reality competitions out there? It does combine celebrity culture, game theory, and a social experiment in exciting ways. It has elements of both The Mole and Big Brother.

Hopefully, we will hear more about a season 3 down the road. We’re not all that sure the truth comes out before the finale airs, and we are setting expectations accordingly.

(Photo: ABC.)

