Foundation season 2 episode 7 spoilers: ‘A Necessary Death’

As we prepare to check out Foundation season 2 episode 7 on Apple TV+, there is a lot of big stuff coming up. Also, there are some major reasons to worry at the moment.

After all, just think for a moment about the title for what lies ahead: “A Necessary Death.” How can you see that and not have some sort of massive chill down your spine? We know that this is a show and a world where the writers are capable of just about anything — also, this universe is ever-shifting and intentionally so.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the Foundation season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

Salvor begins to question the Mentalics’ motives. Hober Mallow’s proposal to the Spacers meets resistance. Brothers Constant and Poly stand trial.

The latter part of this is of course the part that sends the most immediate of chills down our spine and honestly, it’s hard for it not to. Just think of the sort of carnage the show could be bringing our way as we move forward here! We are certainly excited to see how things transpire, and especially when you consider just how much is left this season … and it is really not that much. We’ve got four more episodes and after that, things are done and we’re stuck in the midst of a rather long hiatus to see what lies ahead.

Of course, the word “necessary” could carry with it a lot of meanings. If someone does perish within this episode, is it case of someone absolutely having to go? Or, is this an instance of someone dying just because it is necessary for one person’s future? We can play around with semantics in a lot of different ways, but we know what matters in the end here.

