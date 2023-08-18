Riverdale season 7 episode 20 (series finale) trailer: A goodbye

Next week on The CW you’re going to have a chance to see the Riverdale series finale — and of course, things will be emotional. How can they not be? We are talking about a story that has been ongoing for seven years now and through that, there are so many relationships and moments we want to see play out. Also, there are almost countless reasons to be reflective at this particular moment in time.

So what else can we share leading up to this big episode? Well, how about a larger trailer for what is ahead? If you head over to TVLine, you can get a better sense of what we’re talking about here courtesy of a new trailer. Within this, you get a chance to reenact the final day of senior year. We imagine that there is going to be a chance in here to see Betty, Jughead, Archie, and others reflect on the time that they spent together, especially in this new-fangled period of time where they actually have more of their legitimate memories across multiple eras.

While this extended trailer does not give everything away, we also know that at some point during this finale, you are also going to have a chance to flash forward to several decades later, to a spot where Betty (now in her eighties) is trying to keep a lot of these memories alive. If that is not further evidence of the delicate balance that the show is trying to walk here between the past and present, we don’t know what is.

In the end, we certainly think that there are going to be weird moments aplenty over the course of this installment. Why would we ever assume anything otherwise at this point? We just hope that there is a lot of heart underneath all of that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

