Riverdale season 7 episode 20 (series finale) promo: A leap forward

Following last night’s installment The CW gave a first look at Riverdale season 7 episode 20 — otherwise known as the series finale. This is when we’re going to have a culmination of everything we have seen across so many different timelines and worlds.

What is interesting about what lies ahead is that in some ways, a lot of the characters now remember the past — or, future? It doesn’t matter how you look at it. While Betty and Jughead have a better understanding of what really happened than some others, everyone can at least look at a surface-level reading of events. There’s a larger realization of what they’ve gone through, and because of this, we do think that the final chapter will be somewhat nostalgic.

Also, it is going to feature a time jump in its own right. While the promo for the series finale yesterday didn’t necessarily feature it, we know that you are going to see this episode leap forward to present day and a version of Betty in her eighties — someone who will have a chance to reflect on her days in high school. We do think that this episode will actually be a real microcosm of what this show, and ultimately Archie Comics, are really about. Think along the lines here of nostalgia, friendship, and those final days before you graduate and life changes forever. It’s something that so many people have fond memories of over the years.

Now, we have to prepare to be a little misty-eyed at some points … but also still willing to expect the ridiculous. That has been baked so much into the show’s DNA over the past few years. This has become a really polarizing show to many, but we hope that it ends in a satisfying way. That is especially true for those who have stuck with it for so long.

