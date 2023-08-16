Riverdale season 7 episode 20 spoilers: The series finale

Next week on The CW, you are going to have a chance to see Riverdale season 7 episode 20 — otherwise known as the series finale. So what lies ahead here?

Well, in the event that you have not heard already, one of the things that will be especially noteworthy about this episode is that we’re jumping forward several decades in time. We’re going back to the present, but it is the present through the lens of what happened in the 1950’s. We’d say that this is incredibly bizarre, but isn’t that a given in some ways. This show has really ventured into its own unique galaxy over the past couple of years and at this point, there is no turning back.

Want to get a few more details on what lies ahead, then go ahead and check out the Riverdale season 7 episode 20 synopsis below:

NOW LEAVING RIVERDALE – Back in present day and longing for her former life in Riverdale, 86-year-old Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to a special friend to help her relive her last day of senior year with her friends as they were, their memories restored. KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. The episode was written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#720).

Now, by the end of this finale, we’re sure that we will have at least closure on a lot of the main storylines, and also a chance to probably get a little bit of nostalgia here and there for the earlier days of the show, as well. Just remember for a moment here that the entire Riverdale team knew far in advance that this was going to be the last season. With that in mind, there is no reason to think that there are going to be any dangling threads. Doing that at this point would be a waste of time.

