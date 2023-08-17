And Just Like That season 2 episode 10: Closure on Stanford

Back during season 1 of And Just Like That on Max, we saw the show wrap up Stanford’s story to some degree with the character heading off to Japan. It was a sad goodbye to Willie Garson, a beloved actor who tragically passed away at 57 midway through production.

On this week’s new episode, the Sarah Jessica Parker series chose to revisit that character, but opted to not kill him off. Honestly, that’s something we appreciated — Stanford as a character was someone so full of life and with that in mind, there is something that we do very-much appreciate about thinking that he is off somewhere, living to the fullest.

Not only that, but we do actually know what he is presumably off doing somewhere in the world right now: Living as a Shinto monk. He signed off most of his earthly possessions to Anthony, and he and Carrie shared a nice moment toasting to the man who was so important in their lives. This was a fitting, emotional farewell to both a character and a friend. It also happened in the context of a lot of other things that are currently happening to these characters — and absolutely, there is a lot. This series is every bit as chaotic as it has always been, and it almost has to be with the finale being so close at the end of the day.

Our hope now is that as Carrie and Anthony both move forward, they do continue to keep a part of Stanford in their heart. This is someone who taught both of them a lot about life and a lot about passion — plus, having a great time.

Now, we just have to brace ourselves for what is going to be an incredible finale down the road…

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

