American Horror Stories season 3 will be four-part Halloween event

As we look towards American Horror Stories season 3 on Hulu, it is already clear that this time around, things are going to be a little bit different.

How much so? Well, let’s just go ahead and say this. Today, FX and the streaming service confirmed that the next batch of episodes, rather than being some sort of full-fledged season of the anthology series, will be a four episode Halloween (or “Huluween”) event. The idea here seems to be that we’re going to have a chance to see a few standalone stories right around the epic holiday, as these episodes are going to be available starting on Thursday, October 26.

What are these four episodes going to be about? There are very few details out there at this time, but it was previously confirmed that Lisa Rinna would have a key role in at least one of them. We tend to think personally that the plan here is to keep some things a surprise until shortly before they eventually premiere.

With all of this being said, we do of course wonder if this episode count was always the plan, or if there were a certain number of changes made in order to ensure that the series would be able to air at some point this year. Remember that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes came out around the time that this show would be filming. It is possible that some ideas out there have been saved for other seasons down the road — provided that we get them. After all, nothing is confirmed at the moment when it comes to a possible season 4, but that is something to at least think about.

All of this news is of course on the heels of an American Horror Story premiere date coming out earlier this week.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

