Riverdale season 7: Lili Reinhart on show being frequently mocked

We are closing in rapidly on the Riverdale series finale and with that, of course, means a lot of nostalgia. It also means an opportunity for the cast to reflect on what has to be one of the strangest legacies for any show out there.

Think about it like this — for the first year or two, the CW series was widely considered to be a runaway sensation. Then, it got weirder and weirder until we barely even know what it is the past several seasons. We’ve seen different genres, deaths undone, and also a leap back in time to the 1950’s. That is where the entirety of the final season has been set, and you’ve also had all of these actors somehow playing high schoolers again.

Without a doubt there are great benefits to being on a show like this, whether it be career stability or the opportunity to make long-lasting connections. However, there are certainly challenges, especially for a younger cast that is frequently online. Speaking to Vulture before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Lili Reinhart (who plays Betty) spoke about some of that, and also how difficult it can be to find yourself poked fun at on an almost-regular basis:

“I think it’s important to acknowledge that our show is made fun of a lot … People see clips taken out of context and are like, ‘What? I thought this was about teenagers.‘ And we thought so as well — in Season 1 … It’s really not been easy to feel that you’re the butt of a joke. We all want to be actors; we’re passionate about what we do. So when the absurdity of our show became a talking point, it was difficult.”

In the end, we imagine that the cast has to often remind themselves that they are not the ones creating the unwieldly story with all of its strange twists. Their job instead is to just read the lines written for them in the script.

What do you think that the final legacy of Riverdale will be when things are said and done?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

