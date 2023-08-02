Riverdale series finale spoilers: A 70-year time jump?!

Today the folks at The CW unveiled a first look at the upcoming Riverdale series finale, and there is one big takeaway we have. Are we gearing up for one of the weirdest things that we’ve ever seen on the show? Given what we’ve seen on this series over the years, that’s quite a feat.

Yet, we welcome you to check out the synopsis for this final episode airing later this month, one that features an almost 70-year time jump from where we are now in the 1950’s, which is also where we have been over the course of the season:

“Back in present day and longing for her former life in Riverdale, 86-year-old Betty turns to a special friend to help her relive her last day of senior year with her friends as they were, their memories restored.”

This entire season has been bizarre and confusing at times, with the characters living within this alternate reality where they have no idea of a lot of the events before. Basically, the entirety of this show as a whole has been completely bonkers since the start of season 6, and we’ve really wondered what the point of so much of it was. We understand the idea of visiting the 1950’s for the final season, since it was such a callback to the original Archie Comics from so many years ago. However, that was also before we knew that we’d be spending the entire era there! This could have worked so much better if it was a small little blip in the radar, and not an era that we were actually going to stay in for some incredibly long period of time.

We do have a little bit of time before we get to the Riverdale finale, so we’ll see more of what happens along the way.

