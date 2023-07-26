Riverdale season 7 episode 17 spoilers: Josie is back!

As you get prepared to see Riverdale season 7 episode 17 on The CW next week, there are so many great things to prepare for … but let’s talk Josie. After all, isn’t it going to be nice to see Ashleigh Murray back on this show?

We recognize that the trajectory of this character has been all over the place, from her departure on the OG show to eventually seeing her as a part of the short-lived Katy Keene. We are glad to get a curtain call on here, even if it is admittedly a slightly different version of Josie given that we are in a different time period at this point — and, we’re doing in a lot of ways a somewhat-different show.

So what sort of Josie are we getting, and what is happening with the rest of the core characters? Go ahead and check out the full Riverdale season 7 episode 17 synopsis below:

TAKING THE TOWN BY STORM – Betty (Lili Reinhart) enlists help from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) after deciding she’s going to publish her own book. Veronica (Camila Mendes), Kevin (Casey Cott) and Clay (guest star Karl Walcott) host Hollywood movie star Josie McCoy (guest star Ashleigh Murray), who is in town to screen her latest film. Finally, Archie’s (KJ Apa) attempt to take his poetry to the next level doesn’t go as planned. Kevin Rodney Sullivan directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson & Evan Kyle (#717). Original airdate 8/2/2023.

At this point, we don’t think that it is altogether crazy to say that we are in the home stretch of the series given that the finale is not too far down the road. It doesn’t appear as though we’re moving into a new time period before the end (though we thought and hoped for that for a while). With that, what is Riverdale going to be doing in order to give us closure to the entirety of the story? We are very much curious to find out…

Related – Go ahead and get more news on Riverdale now, including the latest about the series finale

Where do you think things are going to go enteringRiverdale season 7 episode 17 on The CW?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other great updates.

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







