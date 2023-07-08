Riverdale season 7 finale spoilers: Are we staying in 1950’s?

Throughout much of Riverdale season 7, we have sat around thinking that at some point, we are going to navigate back to the present. After all, why wouldn’t we? That’s where much of the show was, and we thought that at some point, we would see these characters come across links to another timeline that would fling them back there.

Well, let’s just go ahead and say now that our prediction was off — very much so, in fact. For more on that, all we have to do is here from one of the people at the center of the story.

Speaking in a new interview with Decider, cast member Mädchen Amick made it very clear that moving forward, we are going to stay in the 1950’s … or at least that is the case to a

“No, we don’t get out of the 1950s. So I guess maybe that is a big spoiler … I will say you do experience the characters in different… dimensions, that you get to see a lot of closures that are outside of the 1950s. I can tease it that way. I think that’s saying enough.”

Ultimately, you can argue that the emotional state of some of these characters will in a way be tied into the 1950’s universe, and maybe that will end up being enough closure for a lot of different characters.

In general, though, we do think it is worth wondering whether or not the show has gotten a bit too complicated for its own good– then again, you could have also probably asked this question of it so many years ago! One of the things, after all, that it has always done is find a way to push these Archie Comics characters out of their comfort zone, and into all sorts of interesting directions.

