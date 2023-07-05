Riverdale season 7 episode 15 return date: ‘Miss Teen Riverdale’

Following tonight’s new episode on The CW, do you want to get the Riverdale season 7 episode 15 return date? Or, what is coming up?

First things first, let’s make the following clear: You are not going to see an installment next week. It’s actually a little interesting. You would think that if there was going to be a hiatus for the Archie adaptation, it would’ve been this week due to the proximity to the Fourth of July. However, that didn’t happen. Instead, we will see a break on July 12 and from there, we will get “Miss Teen Riverdale” come July 19. This is a story about a beauty pageant — or, rather, the motivations behind said beauty pageant. You can be assured that there is going to be a lot of drama all across the board here, but also a chance to really see a lot of the female cast members in a really fun light.

To get a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full Riverdale season 7 episode 15 synopsis below:

AND THE WINNER IS… – It’s time for the town’s annual Miss Teen Riverdale pageant and Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) each have their own reasons for entering. However, when Alice (Madchen Amick) doesn’t allow Ethel (guest star Shannon Purser) to enter the pageant, the girls band together to make sure she has a fighting chance. KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Michael Goi directed the episode written by Aaron Allen & Chrissy Maroon (#715). Original airdate 7/19/2023.

While breaks in the action are never fun, one thing that we can say here is that we are slowly building up to the series finale — and this could very well be the last hiatus along the way! Let’s just hope that moving forward, we really do build to a great ending here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

