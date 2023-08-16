The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Charity Lawson’s final rose

Next week on ABC The Bachelorette finale will be here — are you ready at all for what lies ahead? We know already that this is going to be a messy, emotional, and dramatic TV event — would you have it any other way?

In the end, the biggest question we perhaps have is just how the journey will end and how some of the final decisions will be made.

Remember this for starters: Aaron B. is shockingly still there after he showed back up in Fiji. Do we think that he’s going to be at the final rose ceremony? No, but we think that Charity Lawson will think about her relationship with him a lot since she initially regretted sending him out. This really comes down to Joey and Dotun, who she has admitted to being in love with already. Do we think that she is going to pick Dotun? Yes, but at the same time there’s going to be a lot of tears and difficult moments along the way.

To get a few more details about what to expect moving forward into the finale, just take a look at the full logline below:

It’s a crucial week in Fiji as Charity’s journey to find lifelong love concludes. After picking up where things left off with three men vying for her heart, Charity decides who will meet her family during a tense rose ceremony. Torn between two men whom she sees a future with, Charity seeks input from her family on the decision that will change her life forever. Meanwhile, Charity joins Jesse Palmer in front of a live studio audience to watch her final dates and the shocking conclusion of her journey play out. Plus, the newest Bachelor makes his debut, and Jesse shares a sneak peek from the new season of “Bachelor in Paradise” on the season finale of “The Bachelorette.”

Related – Be sure to get some other insight about The Golden Bachelor and what you can expect to see there

Is there anything that you are most hoping to see from Charity during The Bachelorette finale?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







