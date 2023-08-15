Claim to Fame season 2: Is Monay related to Jaleel White?

Through most of Claim to Fame season 2, there have been questions aplenty about various identities. Is Monay related to Jaleel White?

Let’s just go ahead and say this for starters: We were very much surprised with the fact that the former Family Matters star was mentioned tonight. With that being said, though, Chris and Gabriel were grasping at straws when they pulled this name out of a hat. They really wanted to figure out the truth here at all costs, especially since Moany is someone they had not really figured out. It is true that White is a comedy star, and there are some clues possibly tying her relative to that famous sitcom.

However, she is not related to Jaleel White. All clues point instead to Curb Your Enthusiasm star JB Smoove, who has connections to Saturday Night Live and has worked with SO many stars over the years. Yet, weird as it may seem, we’re actually not sure that all of the other contestants know who JB Smoove is. It’s either that or they are unfamiliar with his body of work. In between that and Monay’s overall dominance in the challenge tonight, she is actually sitting pretty for the time being.

After all, who would want to guess her at this point? You would be throwing darts at a dartboard without much of a clear sense if you are right or not. That’s just too big of a gamble for a lot of people to take when the dust settles here.

With this in mind…

Monay lives to see another day! Now, she just has to hope that nobody is able to figure out the truth about her before the end of the season.

Do you think that Monay is related to Jaleel White on Claim to Fame season 2 tonight?

