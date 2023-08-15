Bachelor in Paradise 9 spoilers: Brayden and Kat kiss?

We were not quite sure what to expect when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise season 9 teases during The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All. With that, what we ended up getting comes as somewhat of a surprise.

Did we expect to see Brayden as a part of the show? Absolutely, even if that idea may be polarizing to a lot of people out there. We recognize that there are few things that this show loves more than giving a controversial contestant another chance. Just remember that Shanae was on this past season, and was also actually around for a pretty long period of time! This is a staple, and we always think that contestants want to be on multiple shows for their social-media clout. If not that, then clearly they just love air time — why do it otherwise?

As for the idea of Brayden and Kat as a couple (or kissing, as a sneak peek tonight showed off), is it somewhat surprising? Sure, but Brayden also had a chance to come into this with largely a clean slate. Remember for a moment here that nobody had much of an idea as to who he was at the time of taping, which was before Charity Lawson’s season premiered. This allowed him a chance to make a new first impression.

If you aren’t exactly rooting for this couple to come to fruition, we’d just say this: Just because Brayden and Kat are together in the sneak peek does not mean that they are going to go the distance. Just remember how complicated these seasons can be!

Also, go ahead and remember here that Bachelor in Paradise is going to premiere on Tuesdays this fall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Bachelor in Paradise, including when we could see a trailer

What do you think about Brayden being a part of Bachelor in Paradise season 9?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates soon.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







