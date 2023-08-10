Bachelor in Paradise season 9: Where is the trailer?

We know that Bachelor in Paradise season 9 is absolutely coming to ABC down the road here. However, something strange is still happening. After all, we’ve yet to hear almost anything about what lies ahead on it, let alone the cast or an official trailer.

As a matter of fact, during this season of The Bachelorette we’ve just seen promotion for The Golden Bachelor and not so much the other spin-off. It is still happening … right?

Well, for the time being we will just say that filming has already transpired for the latest season, so you don’t have to worry about that. Meanwhile, last we heard it was still scheduled to arrive on the network this fall. Given that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are going to limit severely what else the network can put on the air, they are going to need this show perhaps more than they ever have before.

In the end, what’s happening here is that ABC is pushing The Golden Bachelor over Bachelor in Paradise because they see more instant value in the former. They realize that having a senior-citizen lead is something that is totally new for the franchise, and the hope here is that this will be able to capture an audience that they do not currently have. Meanwhile, Paradise as a show is suited more for the Bachelor Nation core that is already watching. Since the entirety of the cast is comprised of people you’ve already seen, it is more about retention more than anything.

Rest assured, we do think we will learn more about this show in due time, whether it be a full cast or a trailer. If we had to guess, we will have a chance to see more news on it once we get close to the finale for Charity Lawson’s season. After all, some of her guys are likely to take part!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

