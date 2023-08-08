The Golden Bachelor spoilers: New Gerry Turner interview ahead

As so many people at this point know, Gerry Turner is the star of The Golden Bachelor — so when are we going to learn more about him? Well, let’s just say we could get more opportunities to see him, and also sooner rather than later.

Tonight during The Bachelorette, the folks over at ABC did indicate that we are going to have an interview between Jesse Palmer and Gerry that will air during The Men Tell All. In this, Gerry claims that he has no real idea what a “trending topic” is, and of course it’s meant to be hokey / a little endearing. We do imagine that the show will play out repeatedly the fact that they have a lead in his seventies, but that is a big part of what makes the show stand out. The contestants will be older, and we tend to imagine that everyone will take part in this competition with a very specific perspective.

More so than cheesy age jokes, though, it is our hope that the show will find a way to really focus in on what makes Gerry so endearing: His story. This is someone who was married for decades before his wife eventually passed away. He is trying to get back out there and find another chapter to his love story, but it is not going to be easy. We do wonder how prepared he is for this spotlight, given that he’s never experienced any sort of fame like this before. Producers intentionally chose someone who was a regular person and not a celebrity, so we will see exactly how all of this goes.

Technically, there is no premiere date yet for The Golden Bachelor, but our hope is that we will get a little bit more news on this when we get around to later this month.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelorette, including what else is coming up

What are you most excited to see when it comes to The Golden Bachelor starring Gerry Turner?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates in due time.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







