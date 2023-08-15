The Bear season 3: Jeremy Allen White on renewal hopes

At the time of this writing, The Bear has yet to be renewed for a season 3 — is that going to change at some point in the future?

We’ve said this on a few different occasions already, but it does remain hard to imagine a scenario where the FX / Hulu series does not come back for more. Consider the critical acclaim! Also, consider the fact that it is one of the most-streamed series that Hulu has! It feels like a foregone conclusion that the season 3 order will come, but it may not be until after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are done.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

At this point, one thing does feel clear: Jeremy Allen White wants more! Not only that, but it feels like he is eager to get back into prepping for the role of Carmy. Speaking in a newly-published piece at The Wrap (conducted prior to the actors’ strike), the actor had the following to say:

I’m very hopeful that we get a third season so I can go back into the restaurants and work a little more. I was told for Season 2 that none of us would be in the kitchen much, so I kind of relaxed the training. I’ve gotten a little rusty, but Ayo has kept things pretty sharp.

Ultimately, those chef skills are a big part of what makes this particular show so unique. It has a style and tone that make it stand out, almost as though you can really imagine all of these people existing in the real world. That is a little more challenging than you would initially think, but they have found a way to make it happen and we can only hope that this continues moving forward.

Related –Be sure to get some more news on The Bear, including a few more details about Carmy and Sydney

What do you think — could we be getting news on The Bear season 3 at some point in the next few weeks?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







