Billions season 7 episode 2: Damian Lews, cast set the stage

If you are ready to dive further into the world of Billions season 7 episode 2, how can anyone blame you? We know that there’s some really exciting, fast-paced drama coming, and we are ready for the show to dive deeper and deeper into it.

To better set the stage now, why not hear a little bit more from Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, and the rest of the cast? If you head over to the link here, you can see some of these actors breaking down what seems to be the crux of this season: Stopping Mike Prince in whatever way that they can. This is a man who basically just thinks that he can buy the Presidency and not really care about the will of the people. These are things that Chuck Rhoades has a big problem with.

Is he always the right guy to convey this message? No, but we know that he is the sort of person who will fight … and he is not alone. There is a reason why Axe was tracked down in the premiere, as he could prove to be a valuable asset in the quest to take Prince down. This is someone who is not afraid to get his hands dirty, and we certainly realize that he knows the firm better than almost anyone.

Just don’t expect anything coming up to move in a straight line. As many of the cast members break down in the video linked above, this is a show that is full of twists and we don’t think that this is going to change at any point before the series. We’re not sure that anyone is going to die, but there is certainly a chance that a lot of people are going to be arrested by the end of this.

Ultimately, we’re at the beginning of the end now; this is the final season, and of course things are going to get absolutely nuts by the end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Billions, including the promo for episode 2

What do you most want to see on Billions season 7 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







