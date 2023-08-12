Billions season 7 episode 2 promo: Axe’s next goal

As we prepare to see Billions season 7 episode 2 arrive on Showtime, isn’t it great to have Bobby Axelrod front and center? We tend to think so! We are talking here about one of the show’s best characters back in the fold and with that, we have a chance to see what he’s been up to since he left.

What do we know so far? Well, he has found a way to profit off of a war in Eastern Europe, which is hardly a surprise since the character has always been somewhat of an opportunist. Yet, the likes of Wendy and Taylor are not just out there to see what he’s been up to; instead, they want his help as they do everything in their power to ensure that they stop Mike Prince, once and for all.

At this point, it is clear to say that Corey Stoll’s character is somewhat of a financial freight train. Just remember everything that he’s got going on right now! Not only does he continue to have a financial stranglehold on many things, but he also has his Presidential campaign. That means a lot of vetting is going on with not just his life, but also everyone who is around him — hence, his wife coming back. Sure, they don’t have the best relationship in the world, but this is a game for more.

With this being the final season, you have to imagine that everyone is going to be fighting in some form. We’ll see Mike do whatever he can to ensure he gets into office, whereas Chuck Rhoades both goes forward in pursuit of “justice” … and also his old job. We tend to think that he’s already taken a first step in ensuring that the public is on his side and nothing else happens to him in this particular department.

You can view the promo for what lies ahead over here; much of the content discussed in here comes primarily from that.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion all about the next Billions episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to Billions season 7 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates coming in the near future.

(Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







