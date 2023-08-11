Billions season 7 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Original Sin’

Following the epic, long-awaited premiere on Showtime, do you want to learn a little more on Billions season 7 episode 2?

Well, first and foremost, the title for this particular story is “Original Sin.” Just in case you needed another reminder that this show is going to get dark and intense moving forward, this is it. We are in the midst of the final season now and the stakes are higher than ever. After all, Axe is back and we know that there are a lot of problems that could come along with that. Also, there are some other questions that still need to be answered. Take, for example, what’s been going on with the guy in the time in which he’s been away.

To get a few more details all about what’s ahead here, go ahead and check out the Billions season 7 episode 2 synopsis below:

Prince recruits campaign support and encourages the Prince Cappers to aim high under a new directive for big swings. Chuck negotiates with a ghost from his past to advance a new agenda. Axe shares a glimpse into his new life.

Ultimately, we know that Bobby has not exactly changed who he was in the time he was off the show — the guy is a swindler through in through, and that will continue to be a big part of his personality. To us, the real question is more if anyone can really bring him down, or if he is destined to always find a way to escape no matter what … as crazy as that seems.

In the end, we’re sure that there will be more betrayals and backstabs, and we’re not sure anyone will come out of this unscathed. After all, why would we ever count on that given what we have seen here over the years?

