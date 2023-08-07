Billions season 7 spoilers: What is Prince’s focus?

As we do get ourselves prepared to see Billions season 7 premiere over on Showtime, we know a lot of characters will be spotlighted. After all, this is a batch of episodes that will bring Damian Lewis back into the folks as Axe! There is a lot to be curious about there, but at the same time also reasons to be excited elsewhere.

Take, for example, seeing how this whole election storyline works out for Mike Prince. We know that Corey Stoll’s character does fancy himself this billionaire that is capable of anything, and he probably thinks for that reason that he can have this whole election on lock. That’s not fully the case, but he does still have a lot going for him.

So what does Stoll himself have to say about his character’s storyline? Speaking to TV Insider prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, he notes that his character’s confidence is absolutely an asset … but there are still some troubles floating around out there for him:

“Prince sincerely feels his actions are justified and that they help most people … Axe is out for revenge, but only a huge conspiracy can take Prince down!”

We know already that Axe has zero problem getting his hands dirty, and if he is driven by revenge, we do tend to think he will be willing to take some risks. He’s already lost a good bit, so why wouldn’t he play aggressive?

At this point entering the final season, we wouldn’t be shocked if mutually assured destruction becomes a think for a lot of these different characters. After all, doesn’t it seem like they will all create more problems for themselves in the pursuit of either success or one-upping some of their rivals. That is very much the Billions way…

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Billions, including other thoughts on the season 7 premiere

Is there any one thing you are most excited to check out entering Billions season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







