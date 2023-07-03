Billions season 7 episode 1 spoilers: First ‘Tower of London’ details

For those out there who are currently unaware, the Billions season 7 premiere is a little less than a month away. Who wants to learn more about it?

First and foremost here, let’s start off here with a reminder that “Tower of London” is the title for this episode. Over the course of it, we’re going to have a chance to reset the table and figure out what sort of stories the producers are bringing us this time around. Sure, we know that the return of Damian Lewis is really the thing that is generating the most attention right now, but that is simply one component of what the writers are trying to bring to the table here.

Want to get a few more details about the episode overall? Then we suggest that you check out the full Billions season 7 episode 1 synopsis below:

Prince’s political ambitions come with a surprising twist, and his intentions are met with skepticism. Wendy, Wags and Taylor turn to an old friend for guidance. Chuck aligns with an unlikely ally in hopes of leveraging his freedom. Season premiere.

By the end of this episode, we at least think we’re going to have a much better sense of where things are going to go moving forward into the rest of the season. Prince running for President seems to be the most biting commentary that the show is going to do this time around, mostly because the only real qualification that he has for it is money. Then again, a big part of this show is all about people who think they can do anything just because of the size of their pocketbook. These people are not invincible, but some may have to learn this in harder ways than others. We’ll just have to wait and see how this story unfolds…

