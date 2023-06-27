Billions season 7 trailer: How Damian Lewis returns

If you have been eager to see Billions season 7 premiere on Showtime, let’s just say we’ve got great news today. After all, the folks at the network have just shared the latest trailer for what lies ahead here, and it is absolutely electric!

We know that entering the season, one of the big question marks has been how Damian Lewis will make his long-awaited return as Bobby Axelrod, and we seemingly have an answer. Based on the trailer, it is Wendy who wants to get connected to him. From there, they can work alongside some help to navigate what could be one big, final salvo.

After all, we do think that there is some sort of awareness here that eventually, they are all going to have to pay the metaphorical piper — and that piper is almost certainly Chuck Rhoades. This is a guy who has spent the better part of his life at this point working to take Chuck down, and we don’t exactly think that he is going to stop all of a sudden here. This is still a guy who is probably going to try and plot and scheme his way to getting whatever he wants, no matter the cost.

Of course, Chuck’s big problem is that he may also be a little bit preoccupied with Mike Prince and his political ambitions. The trailer shows Corey Stoll’s character knee-deep in his Presidential campaign, which is going to make him a public figure the likes of which Rhoades has never dealt with before.

Things are going to get messy across the board during these final twelve episodes … but isn’t that a part of the fun? After so long a journey, we just want to see how all of this winds down.

If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, you can do so here.

Related – Be sure to get some other news right now related to Billions and what could be coming

What are you most excited to see moving into Billions season 7 over on Showtime?

Are you more excited than ever after seeing the trailer? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are so many other updates coming in due time.

(Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







