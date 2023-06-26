Billions season 7 spoilers: More on Damian Lewis return

We know that come August, Billions season 7 is going to finally premiere on Showtime — so is it going to be worth the wait? We know that this is set to be the final chapter for the hit drama, which is what makes the return of Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod so exciting. We probably don’t have to tell you how essential he was to this story for so many years, as well as how interesting it’s going to be to watch him back now.

So what can we say about his story so far? Well, the powers-that-be are keeping multiple parts of it a mystery, but we have seen some photos via Entertainment Weekly that suggest that he will be meeting with multiple people at night, including the likes of Wendy and Taylor.

The last that we saw Axe, he had fled New York City as Chuck Rhoades was doing whatever he could in order to bring him down. We know that Lewis will be appearing in at least six of the final episodes, so this is not some blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo; he is going to have a pretty substantial role in the larger overall story here.

As for what else we know at present, some other photos for the season hint at Mike Prince running for President, which means an elaborate campaign that he is going to pour a great deal of money into. Meanwhile, you are also going to be seeing more of Piper Perabo back as his estranged wife Andy. In what is the least-surprising move ever, the two are going to try and put on a brave face while they keep the campaign moving.

We’ll see where things go over the course of these final episodes, but it is hard to feel like anything is assured when it comes to a satisfactory ending for any character in particular.

