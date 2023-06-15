Billions season 7 premiere date revealed, will be final season

After weeks and weeks of holding us in suspense, we’re pleased to have some great news to share right now on Billions season 7!

So, where should we start? Well, it only feels right to note that this will be the final season. Rumors have been out there for a good while, but it is nice to have something akin to explicit confirmation on that subject right now. The same goes for the premiere date — season 7 is going to start streaming on August 11, whereas the TV premiere is going to air on Showtime proper on Sunday, August 13.

Want to get a slightly better sense now of what lies ahead? Then we suggest that you check out the full synopsis below:

“In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.”

To go along with this premiere date announcement, here is what Chris McCarthy, President & CEO of Showtime, MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, had to say:

“Billions has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian [Koppelman] and David [Levien] … This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise.”

More so than any one thing, we just hope that there is going to be closure to the elaborate cat-and-mouse game. We’re not sure that we are going to see Chuck Rhoades get everything he wants. At the end of the day, should he? That’s another question…

(Photo: Showtime.)

