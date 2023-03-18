Billions season 7 premiere date: The Damian Lewis factor

We feel like there’s a pretty good awareness of this already, but there’s a LOT of enthusiasm for Billions season 7 at this point. How can there not be, all things considered? We are talking about a show that is bringing in officially a pretty massive spark plug, and it is courtesy of the news that the show is going to be bringing Damian Lewis back for a significant chunk of the story.

With this very thing in mind, let’s go ahead and raise the next all-important question: How much is this return going to impact when the show comes back? It could, perhaps more than you would initially think.

Let’s frame the discussion through the following lens: Showtime is premiering in just one week’s time the second season of Yellowjackets, which you can argue at this point is the most important show that they have. Billions is still up there, and with Axe re-entering the picture they may be able to bring back some viewers who trickled out over time. If we were them, we would try to bring the show back after Yellowjackets, but as soon as possible. Think at some point in early June. We tend to think that the Lewis return gives them an incentive to be more proactive than ever when it comes to the series’ big return.

Also, remember that Showtime / Paramount+ are working to plan a larger Billions universe with spin-offs and other potential off-shoots. When you think about all of this, why would you wait to bring the show back, especially when there are some great venues to promote it pretty soon?

At the end of the day, let’s just say this: If the plan is to release season 7 in June, we’ll probably hear about it over the next month. If that doesn’t happen, the possibilities become a little more endless.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news when it comes to Billions, including an actor speaking out about the future

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Billions season 7 at Showtime down the road?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







