Billions season 7 premiere date: Actor offers possible tease

If you have been especially eager to get some more news on Billions season 7, join what is a rather large crowd! We know that we are inching closer to the drama coming back to Showtime, and we even have a tease now from one of the actors involved.

In a new post on Instagram, Kelly AuCoin suggests that the show could be getting set for a late May or June premiere, which is also not too far away from when filming wraps. Of course, he also notes in the video post that premiere dates are ultimately above his pay grade, so this could change at almost any time. Actors, much like reporters, often rely on what we’ve seen in the past, and we have seen this show arrive in the spring before.

We’ve noted this before, but a big factor in Billions coming out will be whether or not it airs at the same time as The Chi, or what gets sorted out with both of those shows in general. After all, they are currently filming at the same time and The Chi is also a show that has aired with regularity in the late spring / summer.

Here is the cool thing about a potential season 7 premiere coming in late June or July — it does raise the odds dramatically of us getting some sort of new teaser alongside the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere on March 24. That is one of the biggest shows that Showtime has these days, so why not use it in order to promote some of their other properties? That is what ultimately makes more sense than almost anything else from a marketing point of view.

At this point, we definitely know that the show has something big to market: The return of Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod. He is one of the most important people in the greater Billions universe, and we absolutely hope that the writers make the most of him.

