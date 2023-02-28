Billions season 7 premiere date hopes: Damian Lewis returning

If you were not excited enough to see Billions season 7 premiere on Showtime at some point down the road, here’s another reason to be: The epic return of Damian Lewis.

According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to see the actor come back as Bobby Axelrod for half of the upcoming twelve episodes. He first departed the show after five seasons, following the passing of his wife Helen McCrory.

If you are wondering now how in a world a return for Axe is possible (remember, he previously fled the country), the official season 7 synopsis gives you a slightly better sense of that:

In Season 7, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.

In expanding the universe, clearly producers thought that Axe’s return would be essential — and who knows what else he is up to at this point in his life?

So when is the show going to be back?

That remains the big, burning question, and of course we wish that there was some confirmation out there about it right now. Unfortunately, the only thing that we can say officially is that it will be back “later this year.” That may mean late summer or fall, which is what we currently are trying to consider. We’d prefer it around in the summer following the conclusion of Yellowjackets, but if we were getting it that soon, why not just say that? It’s really not that far away when you consider that we are almost into the month of March at this point.

In general, let’s hope for drama, surprises, and a few new twists to the classic cat-and-mouse game at the heart of the show.

Related – Have you heard some of the news when it comes to potential Billions spin-off shows as of yet?

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Damian Lewis on Billions season 7?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







