Billions season 7 premiere date: The impact of spin-offs?

As we look towards the future of Billions season 7 on Showtime, we suddenly have more to wonder about than before. How else do you explain the new reports about spin-offs?

According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, the premium-cable network (which is about to formally merge with Paramount+) is getting hard into the franchise business. This means a potential Miami-set spin-off for this show and other projects including Millions, about up-and-comers in the finance world, and Trillions, a “soapy” show about the impossibly-rich. There’s a part of the latter that sounds almost like parody, but it could still be happening nonetheless.

These spin-off ideas could give the network some leverage, and be more important as the flagship Billions does start to move closer to the end of the road. There’s no comment on if season 7 is the final one; we tend to think personally, there will be at least one more after the fact.

So do any of these potential shows impact when the flagship show could return to the air? For the time being, we don’t think so. Instead, we tend to think that the network will continue forward with airing this show after Yellowjackets and Your Honor wrap up — we’re hoping to see it in late spring or early summer, especially since production is underway and these episodes could be ready by then.

As for whether or not investing so much in a single franchise like this is smart, it could be if the quality is there. Remember that in this era of hyper-competition, it’s hard for any new idea to get traction. We don’t mind more spin-offs, but we also don’t want to see Showtime fully lose some of the originality that once made them so great in the first place.

