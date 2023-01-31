Billions season 7 premiere date: Will Showtime change impact it?

Is there a big change coming for Showtime, one that could seriously impact what lies ahead with Billions season 7? Let’s just say that as of right now, this is something that has to be considered.

Without further ado, let’s dive into what we know at this point. According to a report coming in from Deadline, the aforementioned premium-cable network is going to be rebranded as Paramount+ with Showtime. If you feel like that’s a weird/awkward name, it’s simply because it is. Why do this? Well, this is a part of a larger effort to consolidate everything under the Paramount umbrella, and it may also mean that Showtime originals go by the wayside in a cost-cutting measure. There have already been a couple of cancellations, and it’s feasible that more could be coming.

So how much will this end up impacting Billions? Let’s just say that, at least for now, this situation is a little bit complicated. We don’t think the deal will impact much with a season 7 premiere date, given that filming is already underway and beyond just that, Showtime is already owned by Paramount. This isn’t some complicated merger where assets are being sold around. We personally think that the next batch of episodes is going to be arriving when we get around to the summer; we’ll see if that turns out to be the case.

The bigger question we have here pertains to season 8. Would another season be hampered by this rebranding as some sort of cost-cutting move? We can’t rule out the possibility of it, but at the same time, we do tend to think that the creative will be the main driving force of a show like this. It remains to be seen what the long-term plan will be. A lot of premium-cable dramas don’t tend to make it past a season 7 or season 8.

No matter when Billions ends, we just hope that we learn about it in advance. We don’t want to be blindsided at the last minute here!

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Billions season 7?

Beyond just that, when do you most want to see it? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay tuned for some other news. (Photo: Showtime.)

