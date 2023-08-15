Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What about two of its big-time spin-off shows in FBI: International and also FBI: Most Wanted?

If you are interested in getting more episodes of the show at the moment, we more than understand! This entire franchise is still looking to bring you as many high-octane stories as possible … at least in due time. The problem is that you are not going to see any tonight, and nor are you over the coming minutes.

A good many of you likely know already why there is no firm premiere date, and it has to do with the writers’ strike that is more than 100 days in a at this point. The WGA needs to stay on strike until they get a fair deal, and the one positive thing that can be said here is that there are more discussions lately between them and the group representing the networks / streamers / studios in the AMPTP. That doesn’t mean that a deal will be done anytime soon, but it is better that there are some conversations than no conversations at all.

At the moment, we still tend to think that the earliest we are going to be seeing any of these shows back is when we get around to January. Would it be great if they were able to be on before that? Absolutely, but it’s not going to happen the way that they currently are.

The best thing we can all do

Hope that the writers get a great deal soon, and then also SAG-AFTRA after that. (Remember, they are also on strike.) If production can start in November, then there is at least a chance that we could see that January premiere date happen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

