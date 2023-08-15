Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC, August 15, 2023?

Is America’s Got Talent new tonight over on NBC? Is there a chance that we are going to see some brand-new performances soon?

Well, let’s just say that the answer to this question is perhaps a little bit more complicated than some people out there would probably like. The bad news is that the auditions are done, and the live shows are not actually going to begin for another seven days. With that, you can consider what we have here to be a brief pause in the action.

So is there still something related to the franchise tonight? Technically, the answer here is yes as the network will be presenting a Terry Crews-hosted special where you will get a better sense of the acts who are competing in the live shows. You may get a little bit of clarity on some of these beyond the Golden Buzzers.

Now, is this really the best use of a full two hours? Well, let’s just say there could be an understandable amount of debate over this since technically, you can argue that a lot of this is pretty overstuffed and bloated. We still wish that we were in an era where America’s Got Talent gave us a Judge Cuts round, fewer auditions, and a larger number of live shows. After all, things move rather fast now and because of that, you actually don’t get to see that many performances from the acts! Technically, some of them only get ten minutes, give or take, to perform across an entire season.

At least when the live shows do eventually air this season, we know that this is about as competitive a roster as we could ask for, whether great acts across singers, dancers, magic acts, and more. There is a lot to be excited about here!

