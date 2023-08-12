America’s Got Talent season 18 return date: The live shows!

If you are curious about getting an America’s Got Talent season 18 return date at this point, it is hard to blame you. There is so much great stuff coming as the live shows are about to begin!

With this being said, however, you may have to wait for a little while to see some of them. After all, it appears as though August 22 is when the first live performance show of the season is going to be here. Meanwhile, next week you are going to see a special titled “Road to Lives,” which is more about setting the stage for what is next and giving you the full sense of who is moving forward. With that, there is technically some value in watching this if you want to get a better sense of the overall roster; however, don’t expect any new performances. This is not the Judge Cuts, or anything that we have seen in this particular vein before.

Here is how NBC is describing this particular America’s Got Talent episode via press release:

As the auditions come to a close, host Terry Crews previews some of the most memorable acts of the season moving on to the live shows.

Do we think that there are going to be a lot of fantastic performers moving forward? Sure, and we are excited to see a lot of them! With that being said, though, we admittedly do still struggle somewhat with this format that does not give us a lot of chances to actually see people and really assess how talented they are. We know why NBC is doing things this way — it saves money — but we also do not think that this is in the best interest of the show overall.

(Photo: NBC.)

