The Boys season 5 episode 6 spoilers: The hunt for Bombsight

As we get prepared to see The Boys season 5 episode 6 on Prime Video next week, there are a few things worth noting. First and foremost, can you believe there are only three episodes remaining? Time is passing fast at this point, and there are so many different stories that need to be resolved.

First and foremost, though, we have to cast our attention in the direction of the wild-goose chase for V1, which has been an ongoing story for weeks now. Certainly, we would understand the frustration of anyone who feels like the story is really “go here, find no V1, and then go somewhere else.” It feels like a vessel at times for the show to simply throw a lot of cameos at you, including the likes of Seth Rogen, Will Forte, Kumail Nanjiani, and more in this past episode.

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Moving forward, though we really hope that The Boys goes into high ear and gives us some major movement here. Is Homelander about to become immortal and if not, will someone be able to stop him? This is where we start to wonder whether Marie Moreau could finally enter the picture; or, if we are going to see some other twist out of left field.

We certainly think that more people are going to die on both teams — that feels inevitable when you consider the stakes here. The major thing we hope for is simply that the ending 1) makes sense and 2) justifies everything that we have had an opportunity to see so far. If there is one thing we want above all else, it is the idea that we’re going to see both Hughie and Annie take off together at the end … which may then also make it the hardest for us to obtain.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys, including the events of season 5 episode 5

What do you most want to see moving into The Boys season 5 episode 6 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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