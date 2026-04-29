The Boys season 5 episode 5: Is Firecracker dead?

The moment that Firecracker had some sort of major spotlight heading into The Boys season 5 episode 5, we should have known what was coming. Valorie Curry finally got a larger spotlight for her character but in the end, it proved to be her swan song.

So what was her undoing? In a way, it was the very thing that made her appealing to much of Vought in the first place: Her conviction. Much like every other person in the Seven, there is some sort of underlying layer to this character — and in this case, it was her faith and even her old Pastor.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some further TV reactions and reviews!

Firecracker obviously is a complicated character — she’s done some pretty awful things and showed a willingness to betrayed every single person close to her since her first appearance. Yet, she did legitimately believe in God and struggled routinely with the idea that Homelander considered himself one. He saw her loyalty fading and in the end, all of this was a part of why he took her out. Also, he seems happier to leave his enemies alive than people who pretend to have his back. It is similar in that way to the original Black Noir.

Ultimately, Firecracker’s death isolates Homelander further but at the same time, allows him to focus more on people who prioritize actions over words. That includes Soldier Boy, who actually ensured nothing happened to him out on the West Coast. There was a rare opportunity for someone to try and kill the guy, but Jensen Ackles’ character made sure that did not happen. Why? Well, in part, he may prefer to take him out himself … or, at the very least, he doesn’t want the likes of Mr. Marathon to end up having the honor.

What did you think about the events of The Boys season 5 episode 5?

In particular, are you shocked by the ending? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







