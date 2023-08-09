America’s Got Talent: Chibi Unity gets final Golden Buzzer

Tonight marked the final America’s Got Talent episode of the season, and it proved to deliver good news for Chibi Unity. Why? They got a Golden Buzzer! This was the last one-way ticket to the next round out there, and we hoped that the judges would use it on someone great.

So is it mission accomplished here? Well, let’s say that there is a ton to like about this group and what they did bring to the table. There are a lot of talented acts this season from Japan, just as there are a lot of talented dance acts. Chibi Unity has to be near the top of the list whether it be wow factor, the visuals, and the overall talent level. There is SO much that we hope that they will bring to the table moving forward, especially when it comes to separating themselves from the rest of the pack.

So what did this group actually bring to the table at the end of the day? Well, a lot of energy first and foremost. They were absolutely eager to be there. Chibi Unity are an outstanding dance act, and they claimed even before they started their performance tonight that Mayyas were a big inspiration behind their decision to try out for the show. The bar was set really high for them.

If there is any criticism that we have, it’s with the show itself in saving them for last — after all, it did make their Golden Buzzer moment pretty obvious.

Ultimately, one of the things that we are most curious about moving forward is whether or not them appearing so late in the competition is going to help them moving forward. At the very least, aren’t they going to have recency bias on their side?

What did you think about Chibi Unity getting the final Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

