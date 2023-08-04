America’s Got Talent video: Meet dog act Heather and Bogart

Just in case you wanted to see something emotional related to America’s Got Talent today, why not introduce Heather and Bogart? After all, this may take the cake as one of the more tear-inducing acts that we’ve had a chance to see on the show over the years.

It is very much clear that since the start of the show, we have seen a wide array of various dog acts. So what makes this one stand point? Well, the simple answer is that Bogart has only three legs, as he lost one in the midst of a battle with cancer. However, he still has the same enthusiasm for life and vivacity that he had before, and he also has a certain proclivity for showing that off. This act has a few elements of the classic “dancing dog” act, but there is also a lot of agility work shown off here.

Perhaps more so than anything else, though, the real purpose of Heather and Bogart is to hit you right in the feels. Everyone loves a good comeback story, but we tend to think that they are loved so much more when you are featuring a dog. These acts are almost always a sentimental favorite.

You can watch the full performance from start to finish over here, and we do tend to think that in general, this is another reminder that the real thing that a lot of people want out of a talent show is to emote and feel something. Yes, you want to see some quality acts, but it also goes beyond just that. You want to be inspired or encouraged. We have seen a lot of dog acts over the years, but this one manages to stand out from the pack.

(Photo: NBC.)

